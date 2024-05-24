Microsoft adds more Copilot assistance features to Forms

Earlier this year, Microsoft added Copilot support for its Forms service. That included asking Copilot to create drafts of new forms, along with asking it to suggest themes and designs for those forms.

Today, Microsoft revealed in a blog post that it has added two more Copilot features to forms. One of them allows users to let Copilot draft questions for a new form or one that's been previously created. It added:

Give Copilot a description of the content you’d like to see or have Copilot make suggestions by clicking the “Inspire me” button.

The other new feature will let users allow Copilot to make some changes to content in a form:

If you don't want to add new questions to your forms, Copilot can also help rewrite questions, or the form title, and description. With just one click on the Copilot icon in the upper left corner of the title or any question. Copilot will provide several options. You can choose the one you prefer to replace the original text.

Currently, we are still waiting for Microsoft to add support to allow Copilot to help draft quizzes in Forms as well, but that feature is promised for some time in the future.

Right now, Copilot in Forms is Iimited to business users. However, Microsoft has also promised that Copilot will be enabled for consumer users in the near future as well. When that does happen, users will have to purchase a Copilot Pro subscription, which costs $20 a month per user with a one-month free trial.

Earlier this month, Microsoft added a feature to Forms that lets users pre-fill links for answers to questions in order to save some time when creating certain forms and surveys, such as when a school form can have a course name and instructor already filled out.