Microsoft adds its Copilot AI features to Viva Engage in a new public preview

Microsoft's Copilot AI is continuing to be added to more of the company's software and subscription services. Today, it revealed it has launched a public preview of Copilot in its Viva Engage platform.

In case you are unaware of Viva Engage, it's a service made for businesses that allows their employees to communicate and interact with each other, in a kind of private social network. It was previously known as Yammer, but Microsoft switched over to the new name in 2023.

In today's blog post, Microsoft outlined what adding Copilot in Viva Engage will do for employees. Users will be able to access Copilot to help them write posts on their Viva Engage network. It states:

Whether you’re starting from scratch or working from a draft, Copilot in Viva Engage can help you write, edit, get feedback on your post, and more. For users who are new to AI collaboration, suggested prompts provide examples of how to get the ball rolling with Copilot. These suggestions guide you to collaborate with Copilot in ways that are particularly useful to the task at hand –writing a post that is engaging and expresses what you've got to say.

In addition to some assistance when writing posts, Copilot will also suggest special employee campaigns that have been set up by employers that might be of interest to specific workers.

At the moment, the Copilot public preview is available for premium Viva Engage customers, Viva Suite and Employee Communications and Communities (C&C) customers. There's no word yet on when it will become generally available. Microsoft says that both licensing and pricing for Copilot in Viva Engage could change during or after the public preview period.

Microsoft revealed Copilot Pro this week, which offers more advanced and more powerful AI features compared to the normal Copilot AI service for $20 a month. It also announced that Copilot for Microsoft 365 is available for all business sizes instead of just large enterprise customers.