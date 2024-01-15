Microsoft launches Copilot Pro, a $20 subscription with advanced AI features for individuals

Microsoft has officially unveiled Copilot Pro—a subscription service targeting individual consumers to give them more advanced AI capabilities and "supercharge their Copilot experience." Copilot has been a free service for regular users so far, but now Microsoft is ready to step it up and offer a paid tier with more features.

Copilot Pro is now available for $20 per month for one user. For that price, customers get access to Copilot in Office applications, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote on Windows, macOS, and iPad (currently in preview with English being the only supported language, plus you need an active Microsoft 365 subscription). You can type your request directly in the app you need, plus get additional features, such as email summary, etc.

The subscription also gives you priority access to the latest models, starting with OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo, which ensures fast performance during peak hours and gives you the option to toggle between different models to optimize your experience and interaction with the service.

Copilot Pro offers a few extra perks for image generation via Designed (also known as Bing Image Creator). You get 100 boosts per day for faster generation, more detailed outputs, and landscape mode support.

Finally, Copilot Pro will soon let you build a custom Copilot GPT tailored to your specific need or topic. This feature is coming soon in Copilot GPT Builder. However, Microsoft is rolling out an initial set of Copilot GPTs with a focus on particular purposes, such as cooking, travel, fitness, and more. All Copilot users can access Copilot GPTs, while Pro subscribers will soon be able to create their own using simple prompts.

In addition to Copilot Pro, Microsoft formally announced Copilot apps for iOS and Android, plus expanded Copilot for Microsoft 365 availability to small and medium-sized businesses, eliminating the minimum seat requirement for commercial plans.