Samsung officially announces the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones with 7 years of updates

After months of rumors and leaks, Samsung has officially announced its latest flagship Android smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy s24 series includes the usual boosts in hardware specs, plus some other new features.

The company's press release reveals that the phones will be the first made by Samsung with seven years of software updates. That does include seven years of operating system upgrades. The S24 phones ship with Android 14, which means they will be updated to Android 21, according to Samsung.

You can check out the specs for each of the three members of the Galaxy S24 series below:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24+ Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display 6.2-inch FHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display , Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz) , Vision booster 6.7-inch QHD+ ,Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display , Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz) , Vision booster 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz), Vision booster Cameras 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 50MP Wide Camera, 10MP Telephoto Camera, 12MP Front Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 50MP Wide Camera, 10MP Telephoto Camera, 12MP Front Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 200MP Wide Camera, 50MP Telephoto Camera, 10MP Telephoto Camera, 12MP Front Camera Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, Exynos 2400 for Galaxy (Outside US) Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, Exynos 2400 for Galaxy (Outside US) Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Memory and Storage 8GB of RAM, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB of storage 12GB of RAM, 256GB, 512GB of storage 12GB of RAM, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB of storage. Battery and Charging 4,000mAh Battery, Wired Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare 4,900mAh battery, , Wired Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare 5,000 mAh Battery, , Wired Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare OS Android 14 with One UI 6.1, 7 years of software and OS updates Android 14 with One UI 6.1, 7 years of software and OS updates Android 14 with One UI 6.1, 7 years of software and OS updates Dimensions and Weight 70.6 x 147 x 7.6mm, 168g (mmWave) / 167g (Sub6) 75.9 x 158.5 x 7.7mm, 197g (mmWave) / 196g (Sub6) 79 X 162.3 X 8.6mm, 233g (mmWave) / 232g (Sub6) Colors Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow. Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow. Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow Water Resistance Rating IP86 IP68 IP68

Along with the hardware specs, Samsung announced a number of new AI-powered features that will be included in the Galaxy S24 smartphones. One is Live Translate, which will offer two-way text and voice translations without the need to launch a third-party app.

Samsung added:

With Interpreter, live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view so people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person has said. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

The Samsung Notes app in the Galaxy S24 phones will include the AI-based Note Assist that will create summaries of notes and more. There's also Transcript Assist which will automatically transcribe voice recordings, along with offering translations and summaries.

Samsung is teaming up with Google to add more AI features to the Galaxy S24 series, including Google's Gemini Pro AI large language model: Samsung says:

Built from the ground up to be multimodal, Gemini can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across, and combine different types of information including text, code, images, and video. Starting with Samsung-native applications, users can take advantage of the summarization feature across Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard.1 Gemini Pro on Vertex AI provides Samsung with critical Google Cloud features, including security, safety, privacy, and data compliance.

The phones will also be able to use Google's on-device AI LLM, Gemini Nano, and owners will be able to test the upcoming Gemini Ultra LLM.

The unlocked Galaxy S24 is available for pre-order at Amazon starting at $799.99 and preorders can get an extra $50 Amazon gift card. The Galaxy S24+ has a starting price of $999.99 at Amazon, with a $150 Amazon gift card. The Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,2999.99 at Amazon, with a $200 Amazon gift card.

