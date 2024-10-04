Microsoft announces Drasi, an open source Data Change Processing platform

Today, Microsoft announced Drasi, a new open-source Data Change Processing platform that will allow developers to automate intelligent reactions in dynamic systems without the overhead of existing data processing methods. Instead of copying data to a central data lake or querying data sources periodically, Drasi tracks changes by watching for events in logs and change feeds.

Drasi’s low-code query-based approach allows developers to write rich graph queries to define complex rules describing the types of changes they want to detect. Drasi then determines if any changes trigger updates to the result sets of those queries. If a change is identified, Drasi will execute context-aware reactions. This whole process is done using three Drasi components: Sources, Continuous Queries, and Reactions.

Sources—These connect to various data sources in your systems, continuously monitoring for critical changes. A Source tracks application logs, database updates, or system metrics, and gathers relevant information in real time.

Continuous Queries—Drasi uses Continuous Queries instead of manual, point-in-time queries, constantly evaluating incoming changes based on predefined criteria. These queries, written in Cypher Query Language, can integrate data from multiple sources without needing prior collation.

Reactions—When changes complete a continuous query, Drasi executes registered automated reactions. These reactions can send alerts, update other systems, or perform remediation steps, all tailored to your operational needs.

Drasi Continuous Queries are written as declarative graph queries using the Cypher Query Language. This allows developers to write a single query to describe the changes they want to detect and the data they want to capture to describe when those changes occur.

Drasi's architecture supports customization. For now, Drasi supports PostgreSQL, Microsoft Dataverse, and Azure Event Grid Sources and Reactions. But organizations can build their own integrations based on their needs.

Drasi is available under the Apache 2.0 license, allowing organizations to use it in both commercial and non-commercial projects. You can learn more about Drasi here.

Source: Microsoft