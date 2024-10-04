Samsung's One UI 7 schedule is a let down for Galaxy fans

Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 kicked off on October 3, and some key announcements have already been made. While Galaxy fans were waiting for in-depth information about the already delayed One UI 7 update, Samsung barely scratched the surface.

However, there were a few interesting announcements related to One UI. Samsung has shared some information about the change it will bring to its software for its major product lines. The company already has its toes deep into different products including, smartphones, tablets, TVs, home appliances, and more.

Currently, Samsung uses different nomenclature for updates for some of its supported products. Now, during the SDC 2024, Samsung has announced that the software for all its major products will come under the One UI umbrella.

This means that the software for its TVs, smartphones, home appliances, etc., will now be referred to as One UI. Samsung said that this change will take place sometime in 2025, and is aimed to make the software updates across its long list of product portfolio, more streamlined.

Additionally, Samsung shared some information about the One UI 7 beta update. While the company did not specify what is causing the delay in rolling out the Android 15-based One UI 7 beta update, it did offer some insights.

Samsung confirmed that One UI 7 beta will be coming, however, the company didn't share an exact release date, beyond announcing that the update could arrive sometime before the end of 2024. The company further added that the final version of the One UI 7 update won't be ready until the launch of next year's Galaxy S25 series.

Although some extra time will give Samsung to bring a polished and less buggy One UI 7 update, this is unusual for Samsung. The One UI 6 update was available to everyone last October, with the update arriving in the US in November.

While the update is still nowhere to be seen, a purported One UI 7 changelog gives us a partial idea of what to expect from the Android 15-based One UI update, which includes new icons, new animations, new camera UI, new battery icons, and more.