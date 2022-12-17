Microsoft confirms it has fixed Direct Access connection issues on Windows 11, Windows 10

Microsoft says that it has resolved the recent Direct Access connectivity issues on Windows 11 22H2, Windows 10 22H2, and other older versions of Windows. The issues began with KB5019509 on Windows 11, and KB5018482 on Windows 10. To mitigate the problems, Microsoft deployed a known issue rollback, and now they have been resolved in this month's Patch Tuesday updates:

The software giant has updated its health dashboard. In the case of Windows 10 22H2, Microsoft writes:

