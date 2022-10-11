Microsoft enables tabbed File Explorer and more for everyone in Windows 11 build 22621.675

Windows Insiders on the Release Preview Channel are being updated to Windows 11 version 22H2 Build 22621.675 (KB5019509). Microsoft announced that the tabbed File Explorer, Suggested Actions for things like phone numbers and dates, the new Taskbar overflow menu and an enhanced Share to nearby devices option will now be available to everyone in the Release Preview Channel.

For those keeping track, this is actually the same build 22621.608 which was released to the Release Preview Channel last week, but in a staggered manner, meaning not everyone got the features mentioned in the below changelog.

The full changelog is below:

New! We enhance File Explorer. It now includes tabs to help you organize your File Explorer sessions like you do in Microsoft Edge. On the new File Explorer homepage, you can pin important files for quick and easy access. Using the power of Microsoft OneDrive, you can view your colleagues’ actions on your shared files. We also provide personalized suggestions based on your Microsoft 365 account.

We add a feature called Suggested Actions for items that you copy . This is available for customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For example, when you copy phone numbers or future dates, we provide suggestions, such as make a call with Teams or Skype or add an event in the Calendar app.

We add a taskbar overflow menu. The taskbar will offer an entry point to a menu that shows you all your overflowed apps in one space.

You can now share to more devices. You can discover and share to more devices, including desktops, using a nearby sharing.

Microsoft did not share any new fixes or known issues with this build.

Microsoft also noted that these are the first of a few new features that will be arriving in October in "Moments" updates. For anyone unlucky enough to not see these new features yet, these can also be force enabled with a few magic command lines that you can view right here, also to inform yourself about what more is still to come with the Windows 11 20922 Update

You can view the original blog post here.