Microsoft confirms problems with Direct Access on Windows 11 and 10

Here is another confirmed bug in recent updates for Windows 10 and 11: besides all sorts of problems caused by authentication bugs, users might experience issues using the Direct Access feature after temporarily losing network connectivity or transitioning between Wi-Fi networks or access points.

Direct Access is a feature that allows Windows users to access corporate networks without traditional VPN connections, providing a constant connection to organizations whenever there is working internet. Microsoft makes it clear that the bug with Direct Access does not affect the ability to use other remote access solutions, such as VPN or Always On VPN (Microsoft recommends using the latter on systems with Windows 10 and newer).

Microsoft has applied the Known Issue Rollback (KIR) tool to mitigate the problem with Direct Access feature on Windows 10 and 11. As usual, KIR requires about 24 hours to reach the affected devices on non-managed devices. Enteprise-managed computers can get the fix faster using special group policies from the official Windows documentation.

The software giant says the Direct Access bug affects client Windows 10 and 11 versions (LTSC 2019, 20H2, and newer), Windows Server 2019, and 2022. Regular home users with active VPN connections and apps for remote access are unaffected.