Microsoft confirms Start menu and UWP apps issues in Windows 11 and 10

Microsoft has revealed details about a new known issue affecting the most recent Windows versions. According to the software giant, customers running Windows 10 and 11 (versions between 20H2 and 22H2) might experience problems with opening the Start menu, Windows Search, and various UWP apps. The first reports of the situation emerged about a week ago, and now Microsoft has confirmed the issue.

Although customers often blame Windows updates for everything wrong in this world, the problem is not related to Windows updates this time. Microsoft says the culprit is damaged registry keys or data that affects applications using the Microsoft Office API, such as Barco's ClickShare.

Microsoft is investigating the situation and promises to release a fix in upcoming updates. Meanwhile, customers can mitigate the bug by uninstalling apps that integrate with Windows, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Outlook, or Microsoft Calendar. The company also recommends running several scripts as described in the official troubleshooting guidance or contacting app developers and asking for advice.

Speaking of other bugs, Microsoft recently confirmed that using Windows System Restore point might result in apps no longer working on certain computers.

Do you have problems using UWP apps, the Start menu, or Windows Search? Share your experience in the comment section.