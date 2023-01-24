AMD fixes major Windows 11 22H2 bug that led to launch failures with 23.1.2 driver

AMD has released its latest driver version 23.1.2 today for its RDNA 3 (RX 7000 series) cards. The new driver, although not Microsoft WHQL certified, fixes a major bug that would lead to launch failures with the error "Delayed Write Failed” on Windows 11 version 22H2. Aside from that, the new driver brings optimization for Forspoken, as well as support for new Vulkan extensions.

You can find the full changelog below:

Highlights: Support for: Forspoken™ IREE compiler using MLIR interface on Vulkan. Additional Vulkan® extensions. Click here for more information.

Fixed Issues AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may fail to launch with the error message “Delayed Write Failed” on Microsoft® Windows® 11 version 22H2.

Poor performance and load time may be observed while playing SpaceEngine™.

Missing or flickering textures may be observed while playing Emergency 4™. Known Issues High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays.

Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configuration.

Stuttering may be observed in UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End during the opening game sequence.

Stuttering may be observed in Forspoken™ when dynamic resolution is set to enabled.

Application crash may be observed while opening Premium Gold Packs in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23.

Stuttering may be observed while playing Sea of Thieves™.

Corruption may be observed while playing Battlefield™ 4 with Post Process Quality settings set to high or ultra

Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance.

Maximum encode bitrate is limited to 100Mbps for certain applications.

You can download the new Radeon Software 23.1.2 from AMD"s official website. Like its previous two driver updates, the new Adrenalin release is once again only applicable to Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs and those with last-gen cards, like RX 6000 or older, the latest driver still remains 22.11.2 released back in November 2022.