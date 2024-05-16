Microsoft confirms Windows 10 May 2024 security updates (KB5037765) fail with 0x800f0982

A few days ago, Microsoft released May 2024 Patch Tuesday updates for all supported Windows 10 and Windows 11 versions and editions. As it happens sometimes, shortly after the release, Microsoft confirmed a new bug. Fortunately for home users (unfortunately for IT Admins), it only affects Windows Server 2019. Consumer-focused editions, such as Home or Professional, should get the latest updates without problems.

According to a post on the official Microsoft Learn website, the May 2024 security update might fail to install with a 0x800f0982 error:

Windows servers attempting to install the May 2024 security update (KB5037765), released May 14, 2024, might face issues during the installation process. The installation might fail with an error code 0x800f0982. This issue is more likely to affect devices that do not have en_us language pack support.

Microsoft is working on a resolution for the problem. Although there are no official workarounds from Microsoft as of right now, the clue is right there in the description. As reported by Borncity, some IT Admins managed to fix the 0x800f0982 error on Windows Server 2019 by installing the EN-US language pack:

I had the same issue and was able to fix it by installing the en-us language pack. The exact steps I took: download ISO https://software-download.microsoft.com/download/pr/17763.1.180914-1434.rs5_release_SERVERLANGPACKDVD_OEM_MULTI.iso Mount and copy X:\x64\langpacks\Microsoft-Windows-Server-Language-Pack_x64_en-us.cab to your server Win+R - lpksetup.exe select and install the language pack (no reboot needed) download and install update package https://catalog.s.download.windowsupdate.com/d/msdownload/update/software/secu/2024/05/windows10.0-kb5037765-x64_3ca0b737e301d4e398a38f1d67966f1c82507fa8.msu I did it this way because the server has no internet access. I reckon it'll also work if you install the language pack and then the update regularly.

Other users on Reddit confirmed that adding the EN-US language pack fixes the problem.

On the bright side, the May 2024 Patch Tuesday update resolved a problem with broken VPN connections after the April 2024 Patch Tuesday update. However, the problem with broken profile pictures remains ongoing.