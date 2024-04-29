Microsoft confirms bugs with profile pictures in Windows 11 KB5036893

On April 9, 2024, Microsoft released scheduled cumulative updates for all supported Windows 10 and 11 versions. The latter received KB5036893, which is also known as the "Moment 5" update. The release introduced several changes across the OS, but sadly, it is not flawless. In addition to some user reports, Microsoft confirmed one bug in the Settings app.

According to the updated support page for KB5036893, some users might experience problems when attempting to change their profile pictures in the Settings app. Clicking Settings > Accounts > Your info > Choose a file results in the app showing an "Account picture error. This picture couldn’t be saved. Error Code: 0x80070502."

Microsoft says the problem affects all users with KB5036893. However, our testing showed that you can still change your profile picture if you signed in with a Microsoft Account. Systems with local profiles, on the other hand, failed to update their profile picture with the error code mentioned above. See, there are actually valid reasons to use a Microsoft Account in Windows 11, after all.

Although Microsoft has not provided a workaround for the bug, you can change your local profile picture without using the Settings app. The method (you can find it on the official support website) is rather crude, but at least it works:

Open File Explorer and go to C:\Users\Username\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\AccountPictures. Do not forget to replace "Username" with your actual profile name. Grab a pic you want to make your profile picture and copy it to the folder. You can also delete the image in the folder to remove your profile picture. Restart your computer. You should now see your new profile picture on the lock screen, in the Start menu, and elsewhere.

Microsoft is working on resolving the problem in a future update. You can find more information about the bug in the official documentation.