Planet Coaster and Killing Floor 2 join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Free Play Days

Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription holders have two games to try out without opening their wallets this weekend. Microsoft has just kicked off its latest Xbox Free Play Days offer, and it has brought two games this time: Planet Coaster and Killing Floor 2.

Up first is Planet Coaster, Frontier Developments' theme park building and management entry. The game offers access to an intricate editor to design and bring to life almost any type of theme park, with everything from the paths and scenery, to the rides being customizable using various components. Moreover, entire roller coasters can be built piece by piece, while also keeping track of guest reactions.

Next, Killing Floor 2 comes in for cooperative shooter fans. The hordes of Zeds (zombie-like clones) have already taken down Europe and show no signs of stopping, and that's where you and five other players come in. The six-player co-op title pits teams of humans against waves of Zed hordes to survive through while enemy variety and danger also increase as time goes on. A boss is dropped in as a finale for players reaching the final wave.

Planet Coaster

To make continuing any ongoing playthroughs following the games' temporary promotions an easier venture, discounts are also live for both the games on the Free Play Days offer. Don't forget that progress from the promotion will carry over when purchasing a game too. Here are store links to the available titles, plus what platforms they are playable on:

Planet Coaster: Console Edition - $12.49 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
Killing Floor 2 - $1.49 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

The Free Play Days promotion of this weekend will end on Sunday, May 19 at 11:59 pm PDT, with the next drop incoming on May 23. As usual, keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Ultimate members can jump into these games for no extra cost.

The Microsoft logo
