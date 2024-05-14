Microsoft fixes broken VPN in Windows 10 and 11 in KB5037771 and KB5037768

A few weeks ago, Microsoft confirmed that the April 2024 cumulative updates for supported Windows 10 and 11 versions had broken VPN connections. Fast-forward to today, and affected customers can get the necessary fixes as part of the May 2024 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 10 and 11.

Microsoft has updated the official documentation to notify users that VPN connection failures introduced in KB5036892 (Windows 11) and KB5036892 (Windows 10) are now fixed. If you use Windows 11, you need KB5037771 (applies to both versions 22H2 and 23H2), and if you use Windows 10 version 22H2, you need KB5037768.

Here is the updated post from the official documentation on the Microsoft Learn website:

Windows devices might face VPN connection failures after installing the April 2024 security update (KB5036893) or the April 2024 non-security preview update. Resolution: This issue was resolved by Windows updates released May 14, 2024 (KB5037771), and later. We recommend you install the latest security update for your device. It contains important improvements and issue resolutions, including this one. Affected platforms: Client: Windows 11, version 23H2; Windows 11, version 22H2, Windows 11, version 21H2, Windows 10, version 22H2, Windows 10, version 21H2. Server: Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2008.

Interestingly, there is still one known bug that the May 2024 Patch Tuesday update could not fix. Users still cannot change profile pictures for their local accounts, resulting in the Settings app throwing an error message with the 0x80070520 code. If you cannot live without a new profile picture for your local account, you can bypass the bug by manually changing the image as described in our separate article.

More information about the May 2024 Patch Tuesday updates are available here (Windows 10) and here (Windows 11).