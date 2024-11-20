Microsoft confirms you can't download some Windows 11 widgets now for the good

Microsoft announced today that it had removed multiple widgets from the Microsoft Store. They are no longer available for download, at least temporarily, as the intention is to improve the Windows 11 Widgets board. The company announced this on the official Windows health website via a Message Center post.

The removed widgets include the Calendar and To Do. Additionally, it also notes that in some regions, Photos, Microsoft 365 Feed, and Family widgets have also been removed. It writes:

In our ongoing efforts to improve the Widgets Board, the Calendar and To Do widgets have been removed from the Widgets collection in the Microsoft Store for now. Note: In some regions, Photos, Family and Microsoft 365 Feed widgets were also removed. While we work on bringing them back, check out the other Widgets available in the Microsoft Store for alternatives.

The company has already published a banner notification in a support document that notifies us of the unavailability of certain widget features. Microsoft notes that such features may not be there yet as the features are being gradually rolled out:

Note: If you have the latest version of Windows but still don’t see all widgets features below, it may be because some features are being rolled out to customers over several weeks and aren't available to all customers at once.

For those who may have missed it, Microsoft announced improved Widgets for Windows 11 24H2 back in August with KB5041865 preview update, which means it is now a part of the Stable release for all users (both Copilot+ and non-Copilot+).

Overall, it looks like a step in the right direction, as many users are not happy with how they are. For example, long-time Neowin reader MrElectrifyer commented recently on the topic, saying how they feel the widgets UI on Apple's macOS is much better than what we have on Windows.