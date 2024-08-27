Microsoft releases KB5041865 with Windows Widgets improvements for Windows 11 24H2

Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2 are not the only operating systems Microsoft updated today with non-security patches. The so-called C-update is also available for Windows 11 version 24H2, which is currently exclusive to Copilot+ PCs, such as the Surface Pro 11 or the Surface Laptop 7. The update is now available under KB5041865 with build number 26100.1591.

Here is the official changelog that was posted in Microsoft's documentation:

[Widgets Board] We are rolling out an update to the Widgets Board to improve security and the APIs for creating widgets and feeds for users in EEA regions. As part of this update, the Microsoft Start Experiences app will power the Microsoft Start widget and feed experiences. Also, as part of this update, some existing widgets will be removed and others will be modified, temporarily affecting their functionality. This update sets the foundation for new widgets and other features in development, set to roll out soon. This non-security update includes quality improvements. Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting. [ FrameShutdownDelay ] The browser ignores its value in the “HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main” registry key.

] The browser ignores its value in the “HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main” registry key. [ Domain Name System (DNS) ] A deadlock occurs in the domain controller (DC) when it starts up in the DNS client.

] A deadlock occurs in the domain controller (DC) when it starts up in the DNS client. [OpenSSH] This update adds a prompt that asks you to confirm when you turn on OpenSSH using the Server Manager UI.

Interestingly, KB5041865 misses parts, such as File Explorer improvements, of KB5041587, which was released earlier today for Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2. If you want to learn more about that update, check out our post here. As for known bugs, Microsoft says there are none in KB5041865.

Keep in mind that KB5041865 and KB5041587 are optional updates, so feel free to skip them if you do not feel like updating your computer today. But if you want to get to the latest update, head to Settings > Windows Update and toggle on the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option. You can also get KB5041865 from the Microsoft Update Catalog.