Google Meet's automatic framing feature now available for everyone

If you are a Google Workspace user, then you might probably be familiar with the Google Meet auto-framing feature. It lets the user automatically center your video before joining a meeting. So, if you move your head in a different direction, Google Meet will auto-frame it in the center. This handy feature is now being made available for everyone.

In an official blog post, Google announced that the Google Meet auto-framing feature, which it introduced in 2022 for Google Workspace users, is now available for all users. This includes personal Google account users, Workspace customers, and Workspace Individual subscribers.

Notably, the feature negates the need for the user to waste time trying to center themselves. The feature only happens once during a video call, ensuring that there aren't any motion distractions. Google notes that the feature will be on by default and it is meant to provide "equal visibility for all participants."

Additionally, Google has also announced some improvements in its virtual background experience. The auto-framing feature is now expanded to virtual backgrounds. Meaning, you will be continuously centered even with your virtual background. Google claims that this feature is to ensure "your background is fixed and not constantly reframing which can be distracting."

Users will also get the option to manually reframe themselves by hovering over the video tile and choosing the reframe option if they aren't using a virtual background. There is manual control for the Google Meet auto-framing feature, allowing users to disable it, if they don't like it. The feature is currently rolling out to all users and is expected to be fully available by December 2, 2024.