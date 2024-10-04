Microsoft Copilot's latest refresh: Missing features and user frustration

Earlier this week, Microsoft launched a refreshed Copilot experience on the web, iOS, and Android. During the launch, Microsoft claimed that the new Copilot delivers more digestible, speedy, and fluent answers. They also stated that the refreshed Copilot can adapt to users with a warm tone and a distinct style. However, user feedback on the new Copilot has been generally negative.

One Reddit user listed the following features missing from the new Copilot experience:

Plugins

Notebook mode

Sharing conversations and responses

Downloading conversations in Word, text, or PDF format

Listening to responses (text-to-speech)

Copying responses

Editing and copying prompts

Image generation (now limited to creating only one image instead of four)

It's important to note that these features were all working fine in the previous Copilot experience. In addition to these missing features, the new Copilot doesn't support landscape mode, forcing users to use the app only in portrait mode. Users can no longer select different models or tones (Precise, Creative, and Balanced). Furthermore, the new Copilot doesn't display math notations correctly in responses.

The overall user experience has seemingly declined to the point that some people are now using Microsoft Edge mobile and the Bing app, which still have the old Copilot experience. It seems like Microsoft rushed the Copilot release before integrating all the features from the existing version. Hopefully, Microsoft can fix these issues quickly before users turn to competitors like Gemini and ChatGPT, which are receiving frequent major updates.

Recently, Gemini added expanded support for Gemini Live in over 40 languages and introduced Google's most advanced Gemini 1.5 Pro model to its users. ChatGPT yesterday announced the launch of Canvas, a new UI for coding and writing tasks. With competitors like Gemini and ChatGPT rapidly improving, Microsoft needs to address these issues quickly to remain competitive in the AI assistant market.