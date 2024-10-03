Gemini Advanced users now have access to Google's most advanced AI model 1.5 Pro-002

Gemini Advanced is Google's premium subscription plan, giving subscribers access to Google's most capable AI models and priority access to new features. With these powerful Gemini AI models, expect a better Gemini experience with improved logical reasoning, analysis, coding, and more. Additionally, Gemini Advanced supports a massive one-million-token context window, allowing you to understand, analyze, and summarize large datasets and documents with ease.

Google today announced that Gemini Advanced is now powered by the latest version of Gemini 1.5 Pro. They claim this new, chat-optimized version of the 1.5 Pro-002 model will offer better and more accurate responses to prompts related to math and complex topics requiring thoughtful conversation. If you use Gemini to solve advanced mathematical calculations or complex multi-step instructions, this new 1.5 Pro-002 model will provide significant improvements.

According to Google's internal testing, the 1.5 Pro-002 model delivers a ~7% increase in MMLU-Pro, a ~20% improvement in MATH and HiddenMath benchmarks, and ~2-7% improvements in vision and code use cases. Additionally, Google has improved the overall helpfulness of model responses. Finally, the output length of the updated models is ~5-20% shorter than previous models.

Last month, Google announced the rollout of the Gemini Live experience to all Gemini Advanced subscribers with their language set to English (United States). Gemini Live is now available on any Android phone or tablet through the latest Gemini mobile app or by using Gemini as a mobile assistant. Furthermore, Gemini for Google Workspace add-on subscribers can now access additional information on topics directly within responses in Gemini. Google will also display links to supporting content at the end of a paragraph.

Google stated its commitment to fast development and delivering the best Gemini models to its Gemini Advanced users. It will be exciting to see how Google further develops Gemini in the future to push the boundaries of AI capabilities.