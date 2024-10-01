Microsoft details full list of new features in Windows 11 LTSC 2024

Earlier today, Microsoft published details regarding the Windows 11 24H2 upgrade and compatibility for managed PCs. The post was aimed at IT system administrators who are responsible for handling systems in their respective offices and organizations.

Alongside that, Microsoft has also published information about Windows 11 LTSC or Long Term Servicing channel. The company had already confirmed earlier in April that the Windows 11 2024 update would be the LTSC which was also expected given that LTSC releases typically happen every three years. However, information related to features and such was not available then.

For those who may not be familiar with how LTSC works, it is a essentially a specialized version of Windows designed for environments needing stability and minimal changes, such as medical equipment and industrial systems. It receives only security updates and bug fixes, with feature updates every three years or so, and is supported for 10 years. This why LTSC excludes frequently updated components like Microsoft Edge and the Microsoft Store.

It has has put up a support document detailing all that is to know about the new features and improvements in Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC 2024. Alongside that, the company has also shared such information on Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024. Microsoft has explained them in detail under several heads. But here is a gist of it.

Some of the latest features include Bluetooth LE (low energy) support, Wi-Fi 7 support, HEVC (H.266) support, and more. New tools related to development like Sudo for Windows, Dev Drive, and more, are also there.

There are several upgrades related to Windows management including Widnows LAPS (Local Admin Password Solution) policy improvement, automatic account management, and image rollback detection.

Security has also been enhanced with the introduction of Pluton, Rust and SHA-3 cryptography. Others include support for Passkeys, Passwordless logins, and Personal Data encryption.

You can find the full list of features on Windows 11 LTSC releases at the links below:

