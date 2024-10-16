Dev boasts "tiny" Windows 11 24H2 that you can run off a DVD

Earlier this month, Microsoft published full feature details about Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC 2024, which is the long-term servicing channel (LTSC) version of Windows 11.

NTDEV, the creator of tiny11 and tiny10, which are essentially miniature lightweight modded builds of Windows 11 and 10, has published a new update to the tiny11 project. In this new update, Windows 11 version 24H2 is now in tiny11 form and this has been achieved with the help of Windows 11 LTSC 2024.

The author has boasted about the impressive size, or rather how little of it, the new tiny11 24H2 takes. tiny11 24H2 can be run off a DVD as it consumes "just" 3.54 GB and thus there is room to spare since a DVD can store close to 4.7 GB of data.

NTDEV adds that this was made possible using LZX delta compression. For those who may not be familiar, LZX or Lempel-Ziv Extended compression is an LZ77-based compression engine that is used for NTFS file compression. NTFS (New Technology File System) is still the primary file system used by Windows for managing various Windows system files, and more.

Although Microsoft has made ReFS (Resilient File System) improvements in its latest feature update, the upgrades are not meant for the general user.

Well ,the good news is that you can still make the entire tiny11 fit on a DVD! (with LZX compression, of course).

Behold, tiny11 based on Windows 11 LTSC 24H2! pic.twitter.com/tXS3Z8KoSw — NTDEV (@NTDEV_) October 12, 2024

Aside from the tiny storage footprint, the tiny11 developer also often highlights about the low system memory requirements of their build. One time, they managed to run it on just 176 MB of RAM, and in another attempt, they drove it even lower to just 100 MB with a "text-only" version of Windows 11 (YouTube link) essentially stripping the OS of all its GUI essence.