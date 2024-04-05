Microsoft officially confirms "Windows 11 LTSC 2024" as the 24H2 release alongside KMS

Back in April 2023, Microsoft confirmed that version 22H2 was going to be the final Windows 10 version. Alongside that, the company also announced the LTSC for Windows 11. It said:

It's important for organizations to have adequate time to plan for adopting Windows 11. Today we're announcing that the next Windows LTSC releases will be available in the second half of 2024: Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC

Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC We'll provide more details as we get closer to availability.

At the time, the company stated that more details regarding Windows 11 LTSC would be provided later but one thing was certainly confirmed, that the LTSC editions would be made available in the second half (2H) of 2024 which meant that they would be coinciding with the general availability (GA) of Windows 11 version 24H2.

According to the latest reports, that is supposed to happen in September 2024, with the RTM happening later this month itself.

And much like version 24H2, which is referred to as the Windows 11 "2024 Update," Microsoft will officially be calling the LTSC editions "Windows 11 LTSC 2024."

The company has confirmed this information on the Key Management Services (KMS) support page that deals with client activation and product keys for Windows. We knew it was only a matter of time considering 24H2 LTSC images leaked yesterday.

Operating system edition KMS Client Product Key Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC 2024

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019 M7XTQ-FN8P6-TTKYV-9D4CC-J462D Windows 11 Enterprise N LTSC 2024

Windows 10 Enterprise N LTSC 2021

Windows 10 Enterprise N LTSC 2019 92NFX-8DJQP-P6BBQ-THF9C-7CG2H Operating system edition KMS Client Product Key Windows IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024

Windows IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 KBN8V-HFGQ4-MGXVD-347P6-PDQGT

For those not very familiar with Windows enterprise editions, the Windows Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC), formerly called LTSB or Long Term Servicing Branch, is a version of Windows Enterprise that’s designed for stability and as such, feature updates are infrequent and can be delayed or skipped entirely, and only opting for crucial security patches and fixes is an option.

Stock In-box apps and Microsoft Edge are also not part of an LTSC OS.