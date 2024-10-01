Microsoft details Windows 11 24H2 upgrade, compatibility info, full features for office PCs

After seemingly teasing the update earlier today, Microsoft has released details about its new Windows 11 24H2 update for IT admins and system admins today. This information is regarding the upgrade of managed office PCs and enterprise PCs to version 24H2. Additionally, the company has also published some brief details regarding app compatibility.

First up, Micros﻿oft has clarified that Windows 11 24H2, unlike Windows 11 23H2, is a full OS swap and can not merely be enabled via an Enablement Package (EKB).

Aside from that, the company has also explained how managed devices can be upgraded directly from Windows 10 to Windows 11 24H2, using the target version capability in the Windows Update for Business deployment service and feature update deployments via Windows Autopatch.

As always, Microsoft has urged users to upgrade immediately to the latest OS version as Windows 10 will reach the end of support on October 14, 2025. As for those on previous Windows 11 versions, Microsoft says that systems must be on the May 2024 non-security preview to be able to upgrade to Windows 11 24H2.

Information related to Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) 2024 has also been published:

For organizations with special-purpose devices and environments, such as manufacturing or healthcare systems, we have also released two versions of Windows 11 to the Long-Term Servicing Channel: Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC 2024 and Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024. Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC 2024 is available as a per user or per device model, depending on the Volume Licensing program through which it is acquired. Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 is available through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or directly from Microsoft through Volume Licensing.

Alongside that, the company has also assured about application compatibility claiming that "Windows 11 is the most compatible Windows operating system ever," though, it has also said that the App Assure team is here to help if users face issues.

For those curious, a feature list of all that is available in the 2024 feature update has also been added (though some have also been removed totally). They are:

Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) policy improvements and new automatic account management feature

Personal Data Encryption (PDE) so that known Windows folders (Documents, Desktop, and Pictures) are protected using user authenticated encryption

App Control for Business (formerly Windows Defender Application Control) to better protect your digital property from malicious code

Windows protected print mode, eliminating the need to rely on third-party software installers for Morpia certified printers

Local Security Authority (LSA) protection to help protect against the theft of secrets and credentials used for logon

Support for Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth® LE audio support for assistive devices

New controls to help manage which apps have access to the list of Wi-Fi networks around you

Rust in the Windows kernel

SHA-3 support

A scrollable list (vs. single pane) of Quick Settings in the system tray that can be arranged in the way that makes sense for how you work best

Text labels to the cut, copy, rename, share, and delete actions available at the top of the File Explorer context menu

Support for creating 7-zip and TAR archives

Energy saver, an easy way to extend battery life and reduce energy use that can be configured to run automatically or toggled on and off manually via Quick Settings

Extended adaptive brightness control[3] on laptops and 2-in-1s even when they are plugged in

Expanded availability of Voice Clarity, which cancels echo, suppresses background noise, and reduces reverberation in real-time

You can find the official blog post here on Microsoft's official website.