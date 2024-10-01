Microsoft-paid study shows Windows 11 is just way too fast compared to Windows 10

Microsoft earlier today published the particulars related to Windows 11 upgrade, app compatibility, and more, for office PCs. The company also shared detailed information on all the new features in Windows 11 2024 LTSC.

Speaking of Windows 11 Enterprise, a video outlining the improvements on Windows 11 24H2 was also published on the Microsoft Mechanics YouTube channel. Among the several aspects of the OS discussed in it, Microsoft also discussed performance improvements on 11 when compared to Windows 10.

This was based on a study by Principled Technologies where the firm found that Windows 11 generally was faster. It noted:

We saw consistent improvements in battery life, system responsiveness, and performance that support upgrading to currentgen versions of your favorite laptops preloaded with Windows 11 Pro and Intel Core i5 or i7 processors. Mainstream laptop users could potentially take advantage of longer battery life while working wherever they want, finish common and not so common tasks in less time, run compute-intensive applications without worrying about surface temperatures, and enable the VBS feature without stressing about a massive performance hit.

While small performance differences between the two OSs are not unusual, Principled Technologies found a massive gap between the two quite often heavily in favor of Windows 11.

Although initially surprised, I realized the the testing ﻿was part of a Microsoft-commissioned study, though, even then, the huge differential between the two OS that Principled Technologies has presented is just way too difficult to believe.

In its study, the minimum performance lead Windows 11 had in its favor was a whopping 18.8%, and the biggest one was 246.2%, which is unbelievable, given that Neowin also tested performance differences between Windows 11 and 10 last year on both in-place upgrade and clean installed PCs, and the difference was hardly ever in the double digits.

For example, the screen-grab above shows one such performance claim which suggests Windows 11 laptops were up to 68.9% faster in PCMark 10 synthetic test. What you will notice from these tests is that measured devices are not even equals, implying that these comparisons are rather pointless.

Windows 11 24H2 may actually be faster which is also what some users have found on their systems, though, this is probably not the most appropriate way to flaunt about it.

Source: Microsoft Mechanics (YouTube) via Principled Technologies (PDF)