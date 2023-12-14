Microsoft Dev Home Preview v0.8 includes some accessibility fixes and more

Microsoft has just released the latest preview 0.8 version of its Dev Home app which first launched in May 2023 as part of Build 2023. As a reminder, the app allows software developers access to a number of different features, including the recently launched Dev Drive, WinGet configuration, and GitHub codespaces together in one place.

This latest preview release concentrates on fixing bugs and making some improvements to the app including a couple of fixes related to the app's accessibility features. Here's the changelog which is available to see in full on the official Dev Home GitHub page:

Accessibility fixes The Pin button for adding widgets shouldn't get cut off anymore when the text scaling gets too large.

All of the buttons should now be properly read by Narrator. Changes UI tweaks for the Dev Drive creation flow.

Sample configurations are now linked on the Configuration file option in Machine Configuration. Bug fixes The Dev Home icon in the Windows widget picker should now look better.

We caught some strings that weren't getting properly localized, those should be localized now.

Microsoft Store pages should now be properly localized as well.

Widget names and descriptions should now also have proper localization.

The new version of the app is now available to download from the Microsoft Store. Developers can get more info on the Dev Home app on Microsoft's documents site. They can also provide ideas for new features for the app, or report any bugs, to Microsoft's GitHub repository.

At the moment, there's no word on when the Dev Home app will come out of its preview stage and become generally available for Windows developers. That being said, we seem to be getting closer to the version 1.0 launch, which means that the app could become generally available sometime in early 2024.