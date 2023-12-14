Xbox Free Play Days this weekend include EA Sports FC 24, Lego 2K Drive and more

If you are a member of Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you will be able to play some full versions of games for free this weekend. That includes the previously announced free access to some of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's multiplayer modes, such as its co-op Zombies mode.

Xbox Wire reports that EA Sports FC 24 is currently available to play for free until December 17. The next pro soccer game from EA Sports is also available to purchase for $27.99, or 50 percent off its normal price, until January 1 if you decide you liked playing the game for free this weekend.

Lego 2K Drive, the recent arcade driving game from 2K Games, is also available to play for free this weekend. Here's a quick summary:

Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy! In LEGO 2K Drive, your awesome transforming vehicle gives you the freedom to speed seamlessly across riveting racetracks, off-road terrain, and open waters. Explore the vast world of Bricklandia, show off your driving skills, and build vehicles brick-by-brick!

Any progress that you make during the free play weekend can be continued if you purchase the full version of Lego 2K Drive.

Finally, Cold Iron Studios's Aliens: Fireteam Elite, the third person co-op sci-fi shooter set in the Aliens movie universe, is available to play for free this weekend only for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members:

Battle through hordes of iconic Xenomorphs, customize your character and gear, and level-up as you try to contain this ever-growing threat.

Which one of these games will you be playing for free this weekend if you are an Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate member?