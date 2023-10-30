Microsoft explains how third-party billing works in the Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store app on Windows 10 and 11 supports third-party billing systems, allowing customers to pay for apps, games, and in-app purchases using alternative payment platforms. Some developers use such solutions to avoid paying Microsoft a processing fee. However, Microsoft cannot provide the same level of service when customers decide not to use its billing system. To avoid confusion and help users better understand how the system works, Microsoft published a detailed FAQ (via).

According to Microsoft, third-party payment systems have multiple limitations in the Microsoft Store. For example, customers cannot use gift cards and store credits. Also, rules set in Xbox Family Settings and Microsoft Family Safety apps do not apply to in-app purchases processed by third parties (such payments won't appear in your spending history either).

When making an in-app purchase using an alternative billing platform, any payment information saved in the Microsoft in-app payment platform will not be available for use. Microsoft gift cards and store credits also do not apply to in-app purchases using alternative billing platforms.

Those opting out of Microsoft's billing cannot count on the software giant to resolve issues, such as payment problems or refunds. Microsoft says users should contact publishers or the payment system with such questions:

The specific billing platform you use determines who secures your purchase, processes your payment, stores any payment information, and provides customer support for the purchase inclusive of any refunds. For all payment issues with an alternative billing platform, we recommend reaching out to the publisher of the app.

The document also clarifies that users are free to switch their payment platforms for existing subscriptions if the app developer provides an alternative billing method. However, all your current subscriptions will remain on the Microsoft payment platform unless you cancel or explicitly change them.