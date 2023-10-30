The 4TB Samsung 990 PRO SSD gets even bigger discount, now 19% off

Earlier this month, Samsung slashed the price of its recently announced flagship SSD, the 4TB 990 PRO, allowing customers to snag this massive disk with a 13% discount. Now, however, you can save even more thanks to a bigger 19% discount. The 4TB Samsung 990 PRO SSD (without a heatsink) is now available on Amazon and from Samsung for only $279.99.

Consider this a cheat code. Our Samsung 990 PRO Gen4 SSD helps you reach near max performance with lightning-fast speeds. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or a tech guru, you’ll get power efficiency built for the final boss.

The Samsung 990 PRO SSD is a flagship PCIe Gen 4-based solid-state drive with a custom controller capable of reaching speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write when connected with a compatible processor and motherboard with PCIe 4.0 support. You can use the drive with PCIe 3.0 motherboard too, but the max speed will be notably lower.

Besides delivering blazing-fast speeds, the 990 PRO SSD ensures better energy efficiency than its predecessors. According to Samsung, the 990 PRO SSD can operate with a 50% more efficient price-per-watt ratio. However, if you plan to buy this drive for your laptop or tablet, make sure it can accommodate a PCIe 4.0 M2 2280 SSD.

The Samsung 990 PRO SSD comes with a 5-year limited warranty and it is rated for 1.5 million hours or 2400 total board write cycles.

Samsung's flagship SSD is also available in smaller capacities. You can save up to $60 on 2TB and 1TB configurations with or without a heatsink (the latter also packs a few LEDs to spice up your setup).

