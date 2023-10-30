Meta confirms plans to offer ad-free subscription plans for Facebook and Instagram in Europe

Confirming previous rumors, Meta officially announced today that it will begin offering ad-free paid subscriptions for users of its Facebook and Instagram social networks in the European Union, the European Economic Area, and in Switzerland. The plans will go live starting in November.

In its press release, Meta admits that it will be offering these plans in an attempt to comply with regulations like the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Digital Markets Act. Both of these laws limit how much personal data an online service can take with an ad-supported free service.

Meta stated:

We believe in an ad-supported internet, which gives people access to personalised products and services regardless of their economic status. It also allows small businesses to reach potential customers, grow their business and create new markets, driving growth in the European economy. And like other companies we’ll continue to advocate for an ad-supported internet, even with our new subscription offering in the EU, EEA and Switzerland. But we respect the spirit and purpose of these evolving European regulations, and are committed to complying with them.

When the subscriptions go live, users in those areas can sign up for €9.99 a month on the web or €12.99 a month on the Facebook or Instagram iOS and Android apps. The plans will apply to all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts. On March 1, 2024, any additional accounts on a user's account center will cost €6 a month on the web and €8 a month on iOS and Android.

The paid plans are for users 18 years of age and older. Meta says it is "continuing to explore how to provide teens with a useful and responsible ad experience given this evolving regulatory landscape." Meta says that people who stick with the current ad-based free option on Facebook and Instagram will continue to have the same experience