Microsoft fixes DWM crash, makes Windows 11 more reliable with KB5034220 Beta build

Microsoft today has released a new Beta Channel build for Windows Insiders. The new build, 22635.3139 under KB5034220, claims to have general reliability improvements thanks to "a handful of fixes". It also fixes a DWM (Desktop Window Manager) crash issue and a Task Manager bug. The full changelog is given below

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on*

[General]

  • This update includes a handful of fixes to improve overall reliability.
  • Fixed a dwm.exe crash impacting some Insiders in the previous flight.

[Task Manager]

  • Fixed an issue impacting Task Manager reliability on the last few builds.

As you may already notice. This is a rather small changelog compared to what we are generally familiar with. You can view the official blog post on Microsoft's website here.

