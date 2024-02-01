Microsoft fixes DWM crash, makes Windows 11 more reliable with KB5034220 Beta build

Microsoft today has released a new Beta Channel build for Windows Insiders. The new build, 22635.3139 under KB5034220, claims to have general reliability improvements thanks to "a handful of fixes". It also fixes a DWM (Desktop Window Manager) crash issue and a Task Manager bug. The full changelog is given below

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [General] This update includes a handful of fixes to improve overall reliability.

Fixed a dwm.exe crash impacting some Insiders in the previous flight. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue impacting Task Manager reliability on the last few builds.

As you may already notice. This is a rather small changelog compared to what we are generally familiar with. You can view the official blog post on Microsoft's website here.