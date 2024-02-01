Apple announces over 600 apps and games for Vision Pro just before launch

Apple has revealed that more than 600 new apps and games will be available when the company launches its first extended-reality (XR) headset, the Vision Pro, on February 2. According to Apple, the apps "are showcase the innovative capabilities of the new device."

The Vision Pro features an "infinite canvas" that allows applications to scale beyond traditional screen boundaries through a 3D user interface navigated by eye tracking, hand gestures and voice commands.

Sports apps from the PGA Tour and NBA will bring virtual representations of golf courses and basketball courts into the user's environment. Entertainment services such as Disney+ and IMAX are developing spatial content specifically designed for Vision Pro, while Netflix declined to make an app for it.

On the productivity side, apps from Box, MindNode, and others use the infinite canvas to create new multitasking interfaces for collaboration. Video conferencing apps from Webex, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams aim to improve remote meetings.

Yesterday, Microsoft confirmed that Word, Excel, and PowerPoint would be available as native apps for the Vision Pro. The company also confirmed a native Teams app for the headset and Outlook, OneNote, and Loop apps. However, perhaps the most interesting news is that Microsoft will be adding Copilot support for its Vision Pro productivity apps.

More than 250 games from Apple Arcade are optimized for spatial gameplay on the Vision Pro, with support for PlayStation DualSense and the Xbox Wireless controller.

With Apple Arcade, players can access a catalog of more than 250 games on Apple Vision Pro, with no in-app purchases or ads, including hit titles like NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team, and TMNT Splintered Fate... Additional spatial games available with Apple Arcade at launch include Game Room, WHAT THE GOLF?, Cut the Rope 3, Jetpack Joyride 2, Bloons TD 6+, stitch., Patterned, Illustrated, and Wylde Flowers.

Apple says education is also a focus area, with astronomy, science and medical apps providing interactive lesson content. Shoppers can browse stores, try digital clothing, and get immersed home tours on Zillow through the Vision Pro.

In case you missed it, the Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 for the United States only. Vision Pro and new accessories are available at the Online Apple Store.