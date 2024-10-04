KB5044386: Microsoft brings new widget for clock and countdown timer with Build 22635.4300

Microsoft has released a new build to Windows 11 Insiders flighting the Beta channel. The new build, 22635.4300, under KB5044386 brings a widget for the clock and countdown timer, fixes some bugs related to the Start menu and more.

The full changelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [Start menu] “All apps” is now just “All” on the Start menu. This change began rolling out with Build 22635.4291 earlier this week. [Fonts] There is a new simplified Chinese font (Simsun-ExtG) with 9,753 ideographs supporting Unicode Extensions G, H and I. Included is the highly requested character for Biangbiang noodles. This character U+30EDD is said to be the most complicated Chinese character, as you can see in the image below. We are aware that some applications may not be able to display these new extension characters yet. Unicode range G 30000-3134A (4,939 chars) Unicode range H 31350-323AF (4,192 chars) Unicode range I 2EBF0-2EE5D (622 chars)

Biangbiang character Unicode 30EDD. [Security] Windows Search runs IFilters in the Less Privileged App Containers (LPAC). LPAC are like app containers, but they deny even more permissions by default. The intent is that a process running in a LPAC has access only to the resources needed by it. This model helps to minimize the potential damage that can be caused by a compromised process by limiting its access to sensitive system components and data. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [General] Fixed a high hitting explorer.exe crash impacting Insiders while using your PC in the last few Beta Builds. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue which was causing the items in the navigation pane to become very spread out (with unexpected padding between each item) for some people. Known issues [Start menu] After installing this build, you may find there is an unexpected amount of spacing between items in the Start menu all apps list. [Live captions] After installing this build, live captions will crash if you try to use it. New Clock widgets: Countdown and Timer We are rolling out a Clock app update to Windows Insiders across all Insider Channels that includes two new clock widgets: countdown and timer. Make sure you have the latest version of the Clock app update from the Microsoft Store (version 11.2408.9.0 and higher). After you open the widgets board, you can open the widgets picker by clicking the “+” button in the top right corner where you would be able to add these widgets to your board. New countdown and timer widgets from the Clock app showing on the widgets board. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Apps > Clock App.

You can find the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.