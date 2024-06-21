KB5039307: Microsoft wants you to connect with your phone from Start itself on Windows 11

Microsoft today has released a new Beta Channel build for Windows Insiders. The new build, 22635.3790, under KB5039307, brings the ability to connect to a phone from the Start menu itself thanks to a new and improved Phone Link experience. This may also be the reason behind the high CPU usage bug.

The new build also has other improvements and changes too. The full changelog is given below:

New features gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [Phone Link] We are gradually rolling out a new feature, which allows you to use your mobile device directly from the Start menu on your Windows 11 PCs, to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. With this feature, you can stay connected and effortlessly access your mobile device’s functionalities right from the Start menu. See this blog post for more details. Feature for managing your mobile device shown next to the Start menu. [Copilot in Windows**] The evolved Copilot experience on Windows where it is pinned to the taskbar and behaves like an app is now rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel on Windows 11. We updated last week’s Beta Channel flight blog post with more details. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [File Explorer] Addressed contrast issues of certain elements in File Explorer (left navigation pane, view pane/folder view, status bar buttons on the bottom right) in light, dark, and high contrast themes. E.g., adjustments to make it easier to see when a file or folder is selected. Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel [General] We fixed the issue where Settings was crashing when trying to look at wi-fi properties. [Settings] Fixed an issue where when attempting to install an optional feature via Settings > System > Option features, it might crash Settings in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build in the Beta Channel. Known issues [Start menu] [ NEW ] We are investigating an issue where the All apps list isn’t being read out by screen readers.

] We are investigating an issue where the All apps list isn’t being read out by screen readers. [NEW] We’re working on the fix for an issue causing some apps to not be sorted correctly in the All apps list when using certain display languages. [Voice Typing] [NEW] We’re working on the fix for an issue causing some Insiders to see errors when attempting to use Voice Typing. [Widgets] Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel who have the new position for the Widgets entry-point on left-aligned taskbars may see the following known issues: Swipe invocation for Widgets may not work if taskbar is center-aligned instead of left-aligned.

Unpinning Widgets from the taskbar may not work if taskbar is center-aligned instead of left-aligned.

The Widgets board is incorrectly positioned when Copilot is in side-by-side mode.

You can view the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.