KB5039327: Microsoft fixing Windows 11 Storage Spaces, Group Policy, GPU idle power bugs

Microsoft today has released a new Beta Channel build for Windows 11 Insiders. The new build, 22635.3858, under KB5039327, fixes a GPU idle power bug, a Storage Spaces Direct issue, a Group Policy bug, and several File Explorer-related problems.

The full changelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [File Explorer] The preview thumbnail title in the taskbar, ALT + Tab and Task View for File Explorer windows will now indicate if that window includes multiple tabs. [Windows Share] We’re rolling out some minor UI changes to simplify the Windows share window which removes the search box. [For Developers] Updated the logic for the “End Task” option in the taskbar so that it no longer shows a Not Responding dialog to give confirmation before ending the task. [Other] Updated the Run dialog to now follow text scaling (Settings > Accessibility > Text size). Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [File Explorer] Addressed several accessibility issues where File Explorer, Common File Dialog (CFD), and Browse/Shortcuts Dialogs did not respond appropriately to your text size / scaling preferences. Including, but not limited to, fixed an issue where file name was getting clipped in the CFD and the Browse/ Shortcuts dialog.

Addressed several accessibility issues in File Explorer impacting screen reader users, related to content being read out correctly, and also keyboard focus not going to the correct place. Some examples include, keyboard focus getting lost sometimes when using Shift + Tab, and Narrator stuttering during the search process

Fixed an issue causing some people to see a thin line between the tab and address bar in File Explorer.

Fixed an issue impacting File Explorer reliability for a small number of people.

Fixed an issue where the OneDrive icon in the address bar was blurry sometimes for some people. Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel [Voice Typing] Fixed an issue believed to be the underlying cause of some Insiders seeing errors when attempting to use Voice Typing in certain languages such as Chinese with recent flights. [Taskbar] Updated the app icon flashing in the taskbar to be a bit easier to see. [Other] You can now use OneDrive as a RemoteApp in Azure Virtual Desktop.

This update improves the Virtual Filtering Platform (VFP) within Windows nodes. Now, VFP has more support for packet drop collection. This will make it easier to troubleshoot issues.

Fixed an issue where Group Policy would fail to detect when a network’s speed is slow. Instead, it assumed that a fast link was present.

Fixed an issue causing a deadlock which could stop you from signing in to Azure Virtual Desktop sessions.

Fixed an issue occurring when using Storage Spaces Direct (S2D) and Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA). When you used them with SMBdirect in your networks, the networks would fail, and you would lose the ability to manage clusters.

Fixed and issue where a firewall profile might drop from domain to public. This would occur when multiple interfaces existed, and you added or removed an interface.

Fixed an issue where GPUs did not enter the idle state that stops them from consuming power.

Fixed an issue where when using Snipping Tool to record videos on some PCs, the audio would have distortions.

This update adds the registry key HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Windows\DWM ForceDisableModeChangeAnimation (REG_DWORD) . When you set its value to 1 (or a non-zero number), it turns off the display mode change animation. If the value is 0 or the key does not exist, the animation is set to on.

. When you set its value to 1 (or a non-zero number), it turns off the display mode change animation. If the value is 0 or the key does not exist, the animation is set to on. This update brings Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

Fixed an issue occurring in the Windows Filtering Platform (WFP) driver. This issue could lead to high system CPU usage. It also reduced throughput under a heavy load. This update boosts network packet processing in WFP. This helps to stop performance from degrading. This update also adds batch processing to reduce CPU load.

Fixed an issue where the Input Method Editor (IME) candidate list might fail to show or showed in the wrong position. Known issues [Start menu] We are investigating an issue where the All apps list isn’t being read out by screen readers.

We’re working on the fix for an issue causing some apps to not be sorted correctly in the All apps list when using certain display languages. [Text input] [NEW] We’re working on the fix for an issue causing text suggestions for the hardware keyboard to not work properly with the previous flight (selecting one unexpectedly concatenates). [Widgets] Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel who have the new position for the Widgets entry-point on left-aligned taskbars may see the following known issues: Swipe invocation for Widgets may not work if taskbar is center-aligned instead of left-aligned.

Unpinning Widgets from the taskbar may not work if taskbar is center-aligned instead of left-aligned.

The Widgets board is incorrectly positioned when Copilot is in side-by-side mode.

You can view the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.