Microsoft fixes Wi-Fi dropouts in Surface Studio 2+

Microsoft's biggest Surface devices, the Surface Studio 2+ and its predecessor, the Surface Studio 2, received a new firmware update. It is now available for download with a fix for Wi-Fi dropouts in certain scenarios and security patches.

Here is the changelog for the Surface Studio 2+:

Improvements and fixes: Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00999, INTEL-SA-01083 and INTEL-SA-01071.

Addresses the problem that caused Wi-Fi to drop when the device wasn't connected to Ethernet cable.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 21.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2573.1 Surface ME - Firmware Intel - Software Component - 1.71.99.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components Intel - System - 2406.5.5.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface #1 - System devices

And here is what is new for the Surface Studio 2:

Improvements and fixes: Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to NVIDIA advisory CVE 2024-0107.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager NVIDIA - Display - 31.0.15.3884 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10XX - Display adapters

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Studio 2+ Surface Studio 2 Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Windows 10 version 22H2

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 1.3 GB 894 MB Known Issues The update does not contain any known bugs.

Microsoft rolls out Surface firmware updates via Windows Update. To get one for your Surface, head to Settings > Windows Update. Alternatively, check out offline packages here (Surface Studio 2+) and here (Surface Studio 2).

The Surface Studio 2+ is supported until October 2, 2028. As for the Surface Studio 2, this is the latest update for the computer. This month, Microsoft ended its support, which means it will no longer receive firmware updates and fixes.