When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Microsoft fixes Wi-Fi dropouts in Surface Studio 2+

Neowin · with 0 comments

The Surface Studio 2

Microsoft's biggest Surface devices, the Surface Studio 2+ and its predecessor, the Surface Studio 2, received a new firmware update. It is now available for download with a fix for Wi-Fi dropouts in certain scenarios and security patches.

Here is the changelog for the Surface Studio 2+:

Improvements and fixes:

  • Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00999, INTEL-SA-01083 and INTEL-SA-01071.
  • Addresses the problem that caused Wi-Fi to drop when the device wasn't connected to Ethernet cable.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Surface - Firmware - 21.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware
Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2573.1 Surface ME - Firmware
Intel - Software Component - 1.71.99.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
Intel - System - 2406.5.5.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface #1 - System devices

And here is what is new for the Surface Studio 2:

Improvements and fixes:

  • Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to NVIDIA advisory CVE 2024-0107.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
NVIDIA - Display - 31.0.15.3884 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10XX - Display adapters

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Studio 2+ Surface Studio 2
Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Windows 10 version 22H2
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
Update Size 1.3 GB 894 MB
Known Issues The update does not contain any known bugs.

Microsoft rolls out Surface firmware updates via Windows Update. To get one for your Surface, head to Settings > Windows Update. Alternatively, check out offline packages here (Surface Studio 2+) and here (Surface Studio 2).

The Surface Studio 2+ is supported until October 2, 2028. As for the Surface Studio 2, this is the latest update for the computer. This month, Microsoft ended its support, which means it will no longer receive firmware updates and fixes.

Report a problem with article
The Visual Studio Code logo on a dark background
Previous Article

Visual Studio Code 1.94 launched with big startup speed improvements

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment