Microsoft fixes non-working battery limits on the Surface Laptop 4

The Intel-based Surface Laptop 4 has received a new firmware update. It resolves bugs with the Battery Limit feature, which allows you to set the maximum charge level to prolong the lifespan of the battery. In addition, the update fixes three security vulnerabilities in Intel products:

INTEL-SA-00999 : Vulnerability in chipset firmware may allow escalation of privilege, denial of service, or information disclosure.

: Vulnerability in chipset firmware may allow escalation of privilege, denial of service, or information disclosure. INTEL-SA-01083 : Vulnerability in SMI Transfer Monitor may allow privilege escalation.

: Vulnerability in SMI Transfer Monitor may allow privilege escalation. INTEL-SA-01071: Vulnerability in some Intel processor UEFI firmware may allow escalation of privilege, denial of service, or information disclosure.

Here is the official changelog

The following update is available for Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Processor devices running Windows 10 October 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00999, INTEL-SA- 01083 & INTEL-SA-01071.

Resolves the issue that was preventing the Battery Limit setting to function as expected.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 24.203.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2573.1 Surface ME - Firmware Intel - Software Component - 1.71.99.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components Intel - System - 2406.5.5.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface #1 - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 550 MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain known issues Device Supported Until April 15, 2027

Surface firmware updates are available in Windows Update. Microsoft also provides offline packages for manual installation, which you can download from the official Surface support website. Keep in mind that Surface firmware updates are non-uninstallable, so always back up important data before updating.