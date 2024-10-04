WhatsApp rolls out status likes and private mentions for better connections

Meta has announced that it's bringing improvements to WhatsApp Status to "reach the people who matter most." The two new improvements are called Status Likes and Private Mentions. The first feature lets you know when someone privately likes your WhatsApp Status and the other allows you to let your audience share your status with their audience by privately mentioning those who you want to allow to reshare the status.

With the new status likes feature, you'll now see a green heart button beside the reply field. By pressing this, the creator will see that you like their status in the list of people who viewed the status. The likes do not contribute to a counter but are just shared privately with the creator.

Private mentions on the other hand enables the status creator to privately mention people who are allowed to reshare their status. If you've been privately mentioned, you will be notified by WhatsApp privately. This feature seems like it could be good for spreading awareness about events or issues you care about that you want other people to spread wider.

Meta says these features are now starting to roll out to all WhatsApp users. They will be available globally soon. Meta said that it will be bringing more features to the Status and Updates tab over the next few months to help you feel more connected to your friends and family, but didn't share details about what would be coming.

Earlier this month, Meta began rolling out 10 new filters and 10 new backgrounds for video calls in WhatsApp. The filter options include Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass, and Duotone. As for the backgrounds, they will include Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration, and Forest.

Source: WhatsApp