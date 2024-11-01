Surface Laptop 5 gets battery improvements and fixes for random shutdowns

If you have a Surface Laptop 5 and you notice that the computer is randomly shutting down when connected to power, the latest firmware will fix the problem for you. Microsoft has issued new firmware to address shutdown problems, improve battery-related features, and resolve a "significant security vulnerability."

Here is the official changelog:

The following update is available for Surface Laptop 5 devices running Windows 10, Version 22H2 or greater. Improvements and fixes: Improves the Battery Smart Charging feature by activating protection only when necessary, which helps extend the battery's lifespan and maintain its health.

Fixes an issue with the Battery Smart Charging mode which doesn't update when disabled via Surface App.

Reinforces an authentication feature to address a significant security vulnerability within Surface System Aggregator Module.

Fixes a problem with sudden shutdown while connected to power supply.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 15.204.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations 13-inch Surface Laptop 5

15-inch Surface Laptop 5 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 595 MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require additional steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

You can update your Surface Laptop 5 by heading to Settings > Windows Update. Also, Microsoft provides offline update packages with all the firmware updates released to date. You can get one for the Surface Laptop 5 with Windows 10 or Windows 11 from the official Surface Support website.

The Surface Laptop 5, launched on October 25, 2022, has a standard six-year lifecycle, with its end of support scheduled for October 25, 2028.