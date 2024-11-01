When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Surface Go 4 firmware update patches display flickering, speeds up Wi-Fi, and more

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for the Surface Go 4. It contains some important fixes for bugs causing display flickering, problems with Teams' mute/unmute icon, security vulnerabilities, and more. Also, the update will make your Wi-Fi connections better by improving response time.

Here is the official changelog:

The following update is available for Surface Go 4 devices running Windows 10, Version 22H2 or greater.

Improvements and fixes:

  • Ensures seamless audio playback and recording and improves stability by preventing audio failures and drop out.
  • Fixes a flickering or screen flashing issue when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.
  • Addresses security vulnerabilities, securing devices from potential threats.
  • Improves the Wi-Fi connectivity experience by providing a faster response time.
  • Resolves the issue that prevented Teams' mute/unmute icon to sync with the headset's microphone.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.29.0.9947 Intel Smart Sound Technology BUS - System devices
Intel(R) Corporation - MEDIA - 10.29.0.9947 Intel Smart Sound Technology for Bluetooth Audio - Sound, video, and game controllers
Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.29.0.9947 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel (R) SST) OED - System devices
Intel(R) Corporation - MEDIA - 10.29.0.9947 Intel Smart Sound Technology for USB Audio - Sound, video and game controllers
Surface - Extension - 6.16.8.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extensions
Intel - net - 23.60.0.10 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters
Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 23.60.0.1 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Go 4
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 677 MB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps
Known Issues No known issues in this update

Like other modern Surface devices, the Surface Go 4 has a six-year-long lifecycle, which will end on September 21, 2029.

