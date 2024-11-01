Surface Go 4 firmware update patches display flickering, speeds up Wi-Fi, and more

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for the Surface Go 4. It contains some important fixes for bugs causing display flickering, problems with Teams' mute/unmute icon, security vulnerabilities, and more. Also, the update will make your Wi-Fi connections better by improving response time.
Here is the official changelog:
The following update is available for Surface Go 4 devices running Windows 10, Version 22H2 or greater.
Improvements and fixes:
- Ensures seamless audio playback and recording and improves stability by preventing audio failures and drop out.
- Fixes a flickering or screen flashing issue when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.
- Addresses security vulnerabilities, securing devices from potential threats.
- Improves the Wi-Fi connectivity experience by providing a faster response time.
- Resolves the issue that prevented Teams' mute/unmute icon to sync with the headset's microphone.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.29.0.9947
|Intel Smart Sound Technology BUS - System devices
|Intel(R) Corporation - MEDIA - 10.29.0.9947
|Intel Smart Sound Technology for Bluetooth Audio - Sound, video, and game controllers
|Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.29.0.9947
|Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel (R) SST) OED - System devices
|Intel(R) Corporation - MEDIA - 10.29.0.9947
|Intel Smart Sound Technology for USB Audio - Sound, video and game controllers
|Surface - Extension - 6.16.8.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extensions
|Intel - net - 23.60.0.10
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters
|Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 23.60.0.1
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Go 4
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 22H2
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Update Size
|677 MB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps
|Known Issues
|No known issues in this update
Like other modern Surface devices, the Surface Go 4 has a six-year-long lifecycle, which will end on September 21, 2029.
