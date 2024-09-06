Surface Studio 2+ gets fixes for Wi-Fi dropouts

If you are an owner of the Surface Studio 2+, Microsoft's most expensive and the biggest Surface computer, then you have a new firmware update to install. The September 2024 release is now fully available, and it fixes security vulnerabilities that allow for privilege escalation and a bug causing your Surface computer to drop Wi-Fi connection when not using a wired Ethernet connection.
The security vulnerabilities in question are INTEL-SA-00999 and INTEL-SA-01083. The first is a bunch of vulnerabilities in the Intel Converged Security and Manageability Engine, Intel Active Management Technology, Intel Standard Manageability, and Intel Wi-Fi software. The second is a potential vulnerability in the SMI Transfer Monitor.
The following update is available for Surface Studio 2+ devices running Windows 11 September 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater.
Improvements and fixes:
-
Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00999 and INTEL-SA- 01083.
-
Addresses the problem that caused Wi-Fi to drop when the device wasn't connected to Ethernet cable.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|
Surface - Firmware - 21.101.143.0
|
Surface UEFI - Firmware
|Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2573.1
|Surface ME - Firmware
|Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.71.99.0
|Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
|Intel - System - 2406.5.5.0
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface #1 - System devices
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Studio 2+
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Update Size
|1.3GB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain any known bugs
The Surface Studio 2+ is supported until October 2, 2028. Its predecessor, the Surface Studio 2, will be out of support on October 2, 2024.
