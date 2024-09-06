Surface Studio 2+ gets fixes for Wi-Fi dropouts

If you are an owner of the Surface Studio 2+, Microsoft's most expensive and the biggest Surface computer, then you have a new firmware update to install. The September 2024 release is now fully available, and it fixes security vulnerabilities that allow for privilege escalation and a bug causing your Surface computer to drop Wi-Fi connection when not using a wired Ethernet connection.

The security vulnerabilities in question are INTEL-SA-00999 and INTEL-SA-01083. The first is a bunch of vulnerabilities in the Intel Converged Security and Manageability Engine, Intel Active Management Technology, Intel Standard Manageability, and Intel Wi-Fi software. The second is a potential vulnerability in the SMI Transfer Monitor.

The following update is available for Surface Studio 2+ devices running Windows 11 September 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Improvements and fixes: Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00999 and INTEL-SA- 01083.

Addresses the problem that caused Wi-Fi to drop when the device wasn't connected to Ethernet cable.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 21.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2573.1 Surface ME - Firmware Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.71.99.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components Intel - System - 2406.5.5.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface #1 - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Studio 2+ Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 1.3GB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain any known bugs

The Surface Studio 2+ is supported until October 2, 2028. Its predecessor, the Surface Studio 2, will be out of support on October 2, 2024.