Flight Simulator 2024 reliability now at "99.999%", two more updates landing soon

When Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 released a week ago, its servers decided to crash land under the pressure of the massive amount of players trying to enter the sim's digital Earth. The development team at Asobo managed to wrangle things at least half-way online with a queue system a day later, but it took until the weekend for some stability and crash fixes to hit the experience.

Now, the team is confident about the game and its server performance. In an update posted on the official website, the head of Microsoft Flight Simulator development team Jorg Neumann posted a message with details on the current status of the sim as well as what updates are being planned for it.

"We are happy to report that the issues regarding access and streaming have been resolved," says Neumann. "The distribution layer capacity has been increased to handle the immense interest in the simulator and the reliability is now above 99.999%. Our servers and services are also all performing as expected."

One of the features Flight Sim 2024 touts is backward compatibility with almost all marketplace content from the 2020 edition of the simulator. However, the studio says that reports of 3rd party add-ons causing "significant" issues are coming from the community. As these issues are being looked into, the studio is disabling all non-aircraft content from Flight Sim 2020 in the 2024 edition for the time being.

The team will also have a new patch landing with stability improvements and bug fixes in the first week of December. Following that, another update landing on the second week of December. This will contain the previously announced ability to disable/enable owned content as well as a safe boot option for restarting after a crash.

Check out the known issues list for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 across Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms here.