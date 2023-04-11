Microsoft has new colors in Xbox Design Lab for more Elite Series 2 controller customization

After a brief hiatus, Microsoft brought back its Xbox Design Lab in 2021 for customizing the look of its Xbox wireless controllers. It added support for customizing the Elite Series 2 controller in 2022. Today, Microsoft announced that more color choices are now available for Elite Series 2 buyers in the Design Lab.
You will now have the choice of 16 main colors for your top and back case, 12 colors for the ABXY buttons, 17 different accent colors for the paddles and D-pad, and 25 accent colors for the rest of the controller. With vibrant hues like Garnet Red, Glacier Blue, and Deep Pink, to a stealthier option like the new black-out ABXY buttons, there are literally billions of possibilities for personalizing our most advanced controller.
The Elite Series 2 also allows Design Lab buyers to change the color of the controller's thumbstick rings and base, along with metallic triggers and D-Pads.
The Elite Series 2 controller costs $149.99 when you buy your customized version via the Xbox Design Lab. You can also purchase optional packs to change out the thumbsticks and D-Pad, along with additional paddles that can be placed in the back of the controller.
