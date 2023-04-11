Microsoft has new colors in Xbox Design Lab for more Elite Series 2 controller customization

After a brief hiatus, Microsoft brought back its Xbox Design Lab in 2021 for customizing the look of its Xbox wireless controllers. It added support for customizing the Elite Series 2 controller in 2022. Today, Microsoft announced that more color choices are now available for Elite Series 2 buyers in the Design Lab.

Microsoft stated:

You will now have the choice of 16 main colors for your top and back case, 12 colors for the ABXY buttons, 17 different accent colors for the paddles and D-pad, and 25 accent colors for the rest of the controller. With vibrant hues like Garnet Red, Glacier Blue, and Deep Pink, to a stealthier option like the new black-out ABXY buttons, there are literally billions of possibilities for personalizing our most advanced controller.

The Elite Series 2 also allows Design Lab buyers to change the color of the controller's thumbstick rings and base, along with metallic triggers and D-Pads.

The Elite Series 2 controller costs $149.99 when you buy your customized version via the Xbox Design Lab. You can also purchase optional packs to change out the thumbsticks and D-Pad, along with additional paddles that can be placed in the back of the controller.