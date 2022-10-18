Xbox Elite Series 2 controller now available in Xbox Design Lab

While revealing the cheaper, Core version of the Elite Series 2 Xbox controller last month, Microsoft also quietly announced it is working on bringing Xbox Design Lab to the Elite. Today, the feature officially launched, offering Xbox fans a customization suite that has only been available for standard Xbox controllers so far.

Everything about the controller except the grips can be customized with different colors, even the interchangeable components like the metallic paddles and extra thumbsticks. The standard faceted D-Pad can be swapped out to the cross-shaped one from the older designs too, with thumbstick base and ring color customization also arriving as new editing options.

The recent Xbox September update added a color customization feature to the Xbox Accessories App, letting Elite Series 2 owners choose what their Xbox button looks like with 16 million hues of light available. Microsoft says users should utilize this to match the colors of a customized Design Lab controller with the Xbox light.

As with standard Elite Series 2 Controllers, the Design Lab-built ones ship with tension adjustable thumbsticks, trigger locks for faster firing, rubberized grips, and a built-in rechargeable battery touting 40 hours of play. The controller can be used across Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PCs, as well as mobile devices.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 starts at $149.99 on the Xbox Design Lab, with the price going up from there depending on whether additional accessories, an engraving, or custom carrying case choices are selected.