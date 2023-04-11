Nintendo ditched E3 but will bring its own live event in Seattle this September

Nintendo is hosting an in-person live event in Seattle, WA, in September this year that will feature Nintendo Switch game-plays for attendees, live-stage performances, photo-ops, and more. This is Nintendo’s own event that first debuted in Japan and is now coming to the US.

On February 24, the company announced that it will not participate in this year's E3 event scheduled for June 2023. The event was to be held in Los Angeles – its traditional location – but Nintendo excluded itself from it stating that the E3 shows did not “fit into” the company’s plans. Other companies like Sony and Microsoft also decided to ditch the event.

Announcing #NintendoLive 2023, an in-person event for fans of all ages that will take place in Seattle this September! Experience Nintendo Switch gameplay, live stage performances, tournaments, photo ops, and more.



Stay tuned for more details: https://t.co/0uePw3LHqS pic.twitter.com/3nqalGUTa0 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 11, 2023

That said, US residents will still get the opportunity to attend Nintendo Live 2023, which is directed at people of all ages. The attendees will get a chance to play popular games on Nintendo Switch and participate either in friendly competitions or play them at their own pace. They will also experience live-stage performances and take pictures with their favorite Nintendo characters. Doug Bowser President of Nintendo of America added:

“Fans of all ages can currently experience the unique games, characters, and worlds of Nintendo on Nintendo Switch, but we want to expand that scope with a new experience. With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends, and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories.”

Furthermore, the event will have sculptures on display that will bring Nintendo’s in-game worlds to real-life. Lastly, there will be “high-energy” tournaments where people can cheer their favorite competitors as they compete for awards.

While it is being held in September, the date for the event has not been specified yet but Nintendo mentioned that it will be sharing further information soon.