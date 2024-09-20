Microsoft improves Windows 11 24H2 and Server 2025 hardware and driver compatibility testing

A few days ago, Microsoft seemingly revealed the release date for the Windows 11 24H2 feature update. However, after widespread reporting of the shared date, the company edited out that information and replaced it with something more non-specific.

Microsoft may have a reason to do so, or it could well be coincidental that the company will release a refreshed version of HLK (Hardware Lab Kit) for Windows 11 24H2 and Server 2025. The initial HLK for the two OSs was published in March. Microsoft says this refresh is to address test Errata that were present in the original March HLK.

For those wondering, HLK essentially helps hardware vendors ensure compatibility and fulfill the driver certification process. Errata, in the context of HLK, essentially refers to bugs or issues that may cause the certification test to "fail" on perfectly compatible hardware or drivers.

The Windows HLK comes under the gambit of the WHCP, or Windows Hardware Compatibility Program. It is a test framework designed to aid hardware vendors and Microsoft partners in testing and ensuring the proper compatibility of hardware and drivers on Windows 11 and 10, among others, such that they can receive the WHQL or Windows Hardware Quality Labs certification.

In case you are unsure whether your PC is compatible with 24H2, Microsoft is not altering the system requirements for the new version, though devices running very old processors will no longer be able to bypass the requirements.

In its new Tech Community blog post about the announcement, Microsoft has explained how the Refreshed HLK will work:

Microsoft is pleased to share that we will release a refreshed HLK for Windows 11 24H2 and Windows Server 2025 to[sic] in October. This release of the HLK will contain fixes for test Errata which will help keep the overall test quality high while helping reduce triage time for known test issues. The refreshed version of the HLK will replace the RTM version that is available on the HLK download site. Partners can submit to WHCP using either the RTM version of the HLK for Windows 11, version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025 or the refreshed HLK so long as passing results can be obtained (waivers acceptable).

More information regarding the errata has been shared too. The company has added that it is moving to this servicing model for HLK so as to ensure regular compatibility checks for drivers and hardware without the need for depending on Errata, which is certainly a good thing:

Errata that are fixed in the refreshed version are expected to be expired 90 days after the release of the refreshed HLK. As we transition into this servicing model, which maintains overall test quality and reduces dependency on errata, we acknowledge that the refreshed HLK may not address all scenarios. If any errata remain relevant after using the refreshed HLK, please contact CSS for assistance.

You can find more details about the new HLK Refresh Release for Windows 11 24H2 and Windows Server 2025 here on Microsoft's official Tech community website.