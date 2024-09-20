Edge 130.0.2835.2 is out in the Dev Channel with various fixes

In addition to releasing Microsoft Edge 129 in the Stable Channel, Microsoft shipped a new version of Edge 130 in the Dev Channel. Like every other Dev update, version 130.0.2835.2 features various improvements, small changes, and bug fixes. Here is the official changelog:

Added Features: Added the ‘Custom Image Upload’ feature in the new settings appearance page.

Added a loading view icon while the PDF is loading on android. Improved Behavior: Fixed an issue where logging into a different MSA account would cause browser to crash on iOS.

Resolved an issue where browser crashes after installing the Dark Reader extension on Android.

Fixed a crash issue in the Passwords settings on Android. Changed Behavior: Fixed an issue where there was no response when closing the search result panel with the Enter key in the Favorites hub.

Resolved an issue where the Settings banner was incorrectly displayed on the Settings page, ensuring it now appears only once.

Resolved an issue where the icon badge color was incorrect with the ‘System default’ theme in dark mode within the Settings appearance.

Resolved an issue where the new group was generated successfully, but the previously generated group became ungrouped.

Fixed an issue where the close button was missing in modal dialogs. iOS: Fixed an issue where the font size of the ‘Microsoft Rewards’ page increased in landscape mode on iOS. Android: Fixed an issue where the shopping cashback page would incorrectly appear on the New Tab Page (NTP) when clicking the back button on mobile after visiting shopping websites with cashback offers.

Fixed an issue where Talk Back in the Android settings did not announce the selected state of chat and search list items. Mac: Resolved an issue where the toolbar would cover content below when ‘Automatically hide and show the menu bar’ was set to ‘Never’ in system settings on Mac.

As usual, you can download Microsoft Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website. Existing installations can be updated on the edge://settings/help page. The public release in the Stable Channel is expected on the week of October 17, 2024.