Microsoft starts ensuring Windows 11 24H2 system requirements compatibility, Server 2025 too

Earlier today, Microsoft officially released the next major Windows 11 feature update, version 24H2, to the Release Preview Insider channel with build 26100.712. The release coincides with that of the evaluation ISOs for Windows Server 2025 preview as well as the release of Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024.

With the release of the client Windows 11 2024 update as well as Server 2025 coming up in the second half of the year, Microsoft has now begun to ensure system requirements compatibility such that eligible hardware will be certified ready for the upcoming releases. This is part of the standard Windows Hardware Compatibility Program (WHCP) certification program that Microsoft runs to ensure hardware compatibility where it requests participation from its partner hardware vendors, like AMD, Intel, Qualcomm, among others.

In a new Tech Community blog post, Microsoft has detailed all about the prerequisites to guarantee OS compatibility:

To facilitate the release of Windows 11, version 24H2, and Windows Server 2025, the Windows Hardware Compatibility Program is set to accept submissions. The submission package must fulfill the prerequisites to guarantee compatibility between the operating system and the Hardware Lab Kit (HLK). Submission Pre-requisites OS and HLK minimum acceptable build: Windows 11, version 24H2 (Build 26100 or greater) Windows Server 2025 (Build 26100 or greater)

Playlist – https://aka.ms/ hlkplaylist The table below illustrates the required playlists for testing each processor architecture: Target Architecture Required Playlist(s) Client (ARM64) 1 HLK Version 24H2 CompatPlaylist x64 ARM64.xml HLK Version 24H2 CompatPlaylist ARM64_x86_on_ARM64.xml HLK Version 24H2 CompatPlaylist ARM64_x64_on_ARM64.xml Client (X64) HLK Version 24H2 CompatPlaylist x64 ARM64.xml Server (X64, ARM64) HLK Version 24H2 CompatPlaylist x64 ARM64 SERVER.xml 1 For Client system-level x64 and ARM64 submission, the only playlist required is the HLK Version 24H2 CompatPlaylist x64 ARM64.xml Please refer to the HLK Getting Started Guide for details on HLK client setup and playlist use. Deferment of Partner Dev Center SBOM Validation The WHCP requirement, for partner SBOM submissions alongside driver packages submitted to HDC, will be deferred at HDC. Partners will be given notice as soon as there is a set enforcement date during a future release, along with guidance on how to meet any new requirements.

WHCP continues to support a secure supply chain throughout our signing process. That said, the EO on Cyber Security is a call to action from the U.S. Government, so we continue to encourage that our partners seek to enable a secure supply chain as stated in the NIST guidance. Device.DevFund.StaticTools Requirement The Device.DevFund.StaticTools requirement applies to Windows 11 Client x64 and Windows Server x64.

Helpful information about how to use CodeQL and generate DVL files is available here - CodeQL and the Static Tools Logo Test - Windows drivers | Microsoft Learn

Back in March, Microsoft had released Windows Hardware Lab Kit (Windows HLK) Insider builds to set off the compatibility testing with the Windows RTM (Release to Manufacturing) version. We knew at that time that the final WHCP certification process should not be too far.

While the system requirements are not expected to change, very old processors would not be able to bypass the Windows 11 24H2 eligibility block as they do not have PopCnt and SSE4.2 instructions.

Source: Microsoft