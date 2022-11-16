Apple announces the MLS Season Pass for football fans all over the world

With this year's iteration of the U.S. Major League Soccer (MLS) just having concluded earlier this month, Apple has today announced a new MLS Season Pass subscription service for its Apple TV and Apple TV+ customers. Heading to customers on February 1 before the regular season kick offs later that month, the service will be made available over 100 countries and regions.

Fans of U.S.' premier football league will be able to subscribe to the Season Pass at a cost of $14.99 a month or $99 per season. Apple TV+ subscribers, meanwhile, will be able to enjoy discounted pricing at $12.99 and $79.99 respectively. Notably, the base subscription price for Apple TV+ was increased from $4.99 to $6.99 last month.

The MLS Season Pass will feature replays, highlights, analysis, and more. All this coverage will be offered not only for the regular MLS season, but also the Leagues Cup and all playoff encounters as well. Additionally, the tech giant is touting "no blackouts" to entice viewers to its new subscription service. For Mexican viewers, it is worth noting that the Leagues Cup and the Campeones Cup won't be available to view.

A selection of matches for the 2023 season will already be available to Apple TV subscribers for free, with the number of such viewable encounters being even higher on Apple TV+. Pregame coverage for matches will begin half an hour before they kick off, with most matches expected to be starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The full schedule for the next season is currently unconfirmed and will be released around mid-December.

Earlier this year, Apple TV+ featured several Major League Baseball games for its subscribers for free as well. More details on the MLS Season Pass will be revealed in the coming weeks, and fans of the league can sign up for updates at the Apple TV app's official page.