Microsoft is reportedly exploring a cloud-only plan for Xbox Game Pass

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced changes in its Xbox Game Pass plans, which included price increases and an upcoming Standard plan that would offer hundreds of games and online multiplayer, but no Day One game releases, at a price that would make it cheaper than Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

However, that may be only the start of Microsoft's plans for the service. Windows Central, using unnamed sources at Microsoft, is reporting that the company is "working towards" developing a plan that would offer subscribers access to just Xbox Cloud Gaming.

At the moment, playing Xbox games in the cloud is only a feature included as part of the $19.99 a month subscription to Xbox Live Ultimate. However, this report states Microsoft believes a cloud-only plan would give people a way to play Xbox games, but who simply don't want to pay the funds to purchase an Xbox console. It could also allow gamers to play Xbox games in countries where the Xbox console is not available for sale.

Right now, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available for Windows and Android gamers via the Xbox app, iOS and Mac devices via a web browser, the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, Meta Quest 3 VR headsets, and Samsung smart TVs launched in 2020 and higher. Most recently, Microsoft added Xbox Cloud Gaming support for Amazon's Fire TV 4K and Fire TV 4K Max streaming sticks, and Amazon launched a bundle for the Fire TV 4K Max stick, an Xbox Wireless Controller, and one month of Xbox Game Pass Live Ultimate service.

Windows Central also reports that Microsoft could try to relaunch its Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family plan. The company tested such a plan in a few markets, but ended that preview in August of 2023. Finally, the report claims Microsoft has explored offering an ad-based Xbox Game Pass plan but it is not actively working on such an option.

